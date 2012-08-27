FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China in good position to do more on yuan - U.S.'s Brainard
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

China in good position to do more on yuan - U.S.'s Brainard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China has made progress on rebalancing its economy away from export-led growth and reducing its current account surplus, but needs to continue to take steps towards a more market-oriented exchange rate, a top U.S. official on Monday.

“We obviously are very supportive of the efforts in China to ensure a soft landing, recognizing that they do face head winds, particularly from Europe, given the large degree of export exposure there,” U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard told reporters in a call to preview a regional finance officials meeting later this week in Moscow.

But overall, “China is in a very good position” to move forward on both its structural re-orientation program and a number of financial market reforms, including moving to a more flexible exchange rate policy, she said.

“We think there’s a lot of capacity to do that and we’re going to continue to press in that direction,” she said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.