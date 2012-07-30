FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. lawmaker asks for conditions on CNOOC-Nexen deal
July 30, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. lawmaker asks for conditions on CNOOC-Nexen deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. government should not approve a bid by China’s state-owned CNOOC for the U.S. assets of Canadian oil firm Nexen unless the merged company agrees to pay royalties on all oil drilled offshore, or spins off the assets, Representative Edward Markey said on Monday.

“Giving valuable American resources away to wealthy multi-national corporations is wasteful, but giving valuable American resources away to a foreign government is far worse: it has the potential to directly undermine American economic and national security,” said Markey, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives’ Natural Resources Committee.

Markey made his comments in a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who chairs a panel that examines foreign investment in U.S. assets.

