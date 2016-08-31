FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Air China worker charged by U.S. for smuggling for Chinese military
August 31, 2016

Ex-Air China worker charged by U.S. for smuggling for Chinese military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A former Air China Ltd employee was indicted on Wednesday for smuggling packages on flights from New York to China on behalf of Chinese military personnel, even after her arrest on earlier charges, U.S. prosecutors said.

Ying Lin, a former station chief in Newark Liberty International Airport for Air China, was charged in a revised indictment filed in Brooklyn. She had been linked to a Macau billionaire accused of bribing a U.N. General Assembly president. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
