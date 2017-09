WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew reiterated to China the importance of transitioning to a market-determined exchange rate in an orderly and transparent way, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

During a phone call with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang on Tuesday evening, Lew also urged Beijing to clearly communicate its exchange rate policies and actions to financial markets, the Treasury said in a statement. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)