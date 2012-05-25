FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 1:08 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. again shies from calling China FX manipulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday declined to name China a currency manipulator but vowed to press the Asian economic power to allow its yuan currency to appreciate more against the dollar.

Some U.S. politicians have argued China has gained an unfair competitive edge in global markets by keeping the yuan artificially low to boost exports. American manufacturers say imports from China cost the United States jobs.

“Available evidence suggests the RMB (yuan) remains significantly undervalued, and we believe further appreciation of the RMB against the dollar and other major currencies is warranted,” the U.S. Treasury said in a statement following the release of its semi-annual report to Congress on international economic and exchange rate policies.

However, the Treasury again shied away from taking the more serious step of labeling China a currency manipulator, saying the statutes covering such a designation “have not been met with respect to China.”

