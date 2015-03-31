China needs more currency reform to meet IMF standard-U.S. official

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 (Reuters) - The United States feels China’s yuan does not yet meet the standards for inclusion in the International Monetary Fund’s basket of global currencies, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

“While further liberalization and reform are needed for the (yuan) to meet this standard, we encourage the process of completing these necessary reforms,” Lew said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)