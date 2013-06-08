FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says seeks cooperation, not friction in cybersecurity
#Market News
June 8, 2013 / 9:46 PM / in 4 years

China says seeks cooperation, not friction in cybersecurity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., June 8 (Reuters) - China wants cooperation rather than friction with the United States over cybersecurity, a senior Chinese official said on Saturday after two days of talks between U.S. President Barack Obama and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

“Cybersecurity should not become the root cause of mutual suspicion and friction, rather it should be a new bright spot in our cooperation,” State Councilor Yang Jiechi told reporters.

Yang also repeated China’s stance that its currency, the yuan, was “approaching equilibrium” value and that despite complaints from U.S. lawmakers and some businessmen, an undervalued currency was not the root cause of the China-U.S. trade imbalance.

