FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyber security is growing challenge to U.S.-china ties -W. House
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 11, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Cyber security is growing challenge to U.S.-china ties -W. House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - Cyber security has become a growing challenge to the economic relationship between China and the United States, and Beijing needs to recognize the scope of the problem, White House national security adviser Tom Donilon said on Monday.

Donilon said in prepared remarks that U.S. businesses have been increasingly concerned about targeted theft of confidential business information and proprietary technologies through cyber intrusions emanating from China.

He said the international community cannot tolerate such activity and that the issue has become a key point of concern and discussion between the two levels of government. (Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.