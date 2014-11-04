FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to confront China's Xi on cyber spying - U.S. officials
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 4, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to confront China's Xi on cyber spying - U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will confront Chinese President Xi Jinping at talks in Beijing next week over deep U.S. concerns about cyber spying by China’s government and military and will insist that it be stopped, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The officials, briefing reporters before Obama’s trip to Beijing for an Asia-Pacific summit and one-on-one meetings with Xi, said that while U.S. complaints had brought about a temporary reduction of Chinese cyber espionage, there had been no fundamental change in behavior.

Obama’s message to Xi on cyber spying, which has become a main point of U.S.-China tension in recent years, was that Beijing could not could continue seeking competitive advantage agaist other countries using methods that violate international norms, one of the officials said. China has denied the accusations. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

