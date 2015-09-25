CORRECTED-Obama says reached 'common understanding' with Xi on cyber

(Corrects first paragraph to specify that Obama and Xi agreed to not conduct or knowingly support cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property)

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a “common understanding” on addressing cyber spying issues and agreed that neither would conduct or knowingly support cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property.

Obama said he raised “serious concerns” about growing cyber threats with Xi. “I indicated that it has to stop,” he said, though he also urged further cooperation.

"This is progress, but I have to insist that our work is not yet done."