RPT-China's Li raises issue of U.S. debt with Kerry in talks

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang raised the issue of U.S. debt during a meeting with Secretary of State John Kerry on the sidelines of a meeting of leaders of Southeast Asian nations, a U.S. official said.

The official did not elaborate on the conversation, saying only that it was briefly discussed in the meeting on Wednesday.

The U.S. Congress has so far failed to strike a deal to raise the U.S. government’s borrowing cap, which is set to expire on Oct. 17, roiling markets and pushing the dollar close to its recent eight-month low against other major currencies.