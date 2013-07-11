FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China moving towards greater economic openness - U.S. official
July 11, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 4 years

China moving towards greater economic openness - U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said China agreed to drop certain exceptions before re-starting negotiations on a bilateral investment treaty between the two countries.

The move is an encouraging sign that the world’s second largest economy is willing to open up more sectors to foreign competition, a U.S. Treasury official told reporters on the sidelines of U.S.-China economic talks in Washington.

China also plans to establish a Shanghai Free Trade Zone pilot program and permit foreign firms to compete in certain services sectors, including e-commerce, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The United States also expects to see more progress on China’s move towards a freely-floating exchange rate in coming weeks, the official said.

