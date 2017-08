BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Monday it believes the U.S. drone issue will be appropriately handled, after the country's defence ministry said it would return an underwater U.S. drone seized by a naval vessel last week in the South China Sea.

