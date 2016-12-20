FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says U.S. criticism of drone issue is unreasonable
December 20, 2016 / 7:52 AM / 8 months ago

China says U.S. criticism of drone issue is unreasonable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that U.S. criticism of the drone issue is unreasonable, after China returned an underwater U.S. drone taken by a Chinese naval vessel last week in the South China Sea.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing, adding she had not seen a Pentagon statement saying the drone was "unlawfully seized".

The Chinese Defence Ministry confirmed the handover in an earlier statement. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Michael Perry)

