WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Saturday that Chinese authorities have agreed to return a U.S. unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) collecting oceanographic data seized by Chinese warship this week.

"Through direct engagement with Chinese authorities, we have secured an understanding that the Chinese will return the UUV to the United States," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by G Crosse)