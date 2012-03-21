UPDATE 1-Geithner, Wang discuss US-China relations, global economy

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan talked by phone on Wednesday about the U.S.-China economic relationship and developments in the global economy, a U.S. Treasury official said.

Geithner and Wang also discussed plans for the next U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue and the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Hu Jintao at a nuclear summit in Seoul, the official added.

No more details of the call were provided.

The United States and China have not yet announced dates for their annual Strategic and Economic Dialogue, which brings together top officials from both countries to discuss an array of foreign policy and economic concerns.

Concerns about Iran and North Korea’s nuclear programs are expected to be discussed next week at the Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul with some 50 world leaders.

North Korea, which is not attending the summit, has called it a “childish farce” and an “intolerable grave provocation.”