UPDATE 1-U.S., China to exchange new offers in investment treaty talks

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The United States and China on Wednesday committed to exchange new offers in talks for a bilateral investment treaty, or BIT, that would further entwine the world’s two largest economies.

“Both sides have reaffirmed that the negotiation on a high-standard BIT is a top priority in our economic relationship, committing to intensify negotiations and exchange improved negative list offers in early September,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said after two days of talks with Chinese officials on economic and security matters.

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, speaking alongside Lew at a news conference, also praised plans to exchange improved treaty offers, which comprise lists of economic sectors which will continue to be shielded from foreign investment. Sectors not on the “negative lists” would be open to direct investment.

Lew said the talks also yielded a commitment to China to limit its intervention in currency markets to “disorderly market conditions.”

China also agreed to further liberalize interest rates, open capital markets and expand access to foreign financial service firms, Lew said, saying these commitments would help China shift to a more consumer-driven economy.

The United States committed to paying attention to how its monetary policy affects the global financial system, Wang said. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese)