WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan talked by phone about the U.S.-China economic relationship and developments in the global economy, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.

Geithner and Wang also discussed plans for the next U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue and the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Hu Jintao at a nuclear summit in Seoul, the official added.