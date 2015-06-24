FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., China to exchange new offers in investment treaty talks
June 24, 2015

U.S., China to exchange new offers in investment treaty talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The United States and China on Wednesday committed to exchange new offers in talks for a bilateral investment treaty, or BIT, that would further entwine the world’s two largest economies.

“Both sides have reaffirmed that the negotiation on a high-standard BIT is a top priority in our economic relationship, committing to intensify negotiations and exchange improved negative list offers in early September,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said after two days of talks with Chinese officials on economic and security matters.

Lew said the talks also yielded a commitment to China to limit its intervention in currency markets to “disorderly market conditions.” (Reporting by Jason Lange and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese)

