Chinese citizen arrested on charges of violating U.S. export law -U.S.
April 14, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Chinese citizen arrested on charges of violating U.S. export law -U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - A Chinese citizen has been charged with trying to illegally export to China high-grade carbon fiber used primarily in aerospace and military applications, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Frank Sun was arrested on Wednesday after traveling to New York to meet with undercover agents in an effort to obtain the specialized carbon fiber, which requires a license for export to China, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
