China willing to reform export credit system -U.S. official
May 3, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

China willing to reform export credit system -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 3 (Reuters) - China is willing to reform its export-credit financing system, which some countries say give Chinese companies an unfair advantage, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

“We have seen a very important shift in position on the part of Chinese authorities. They are now talking about sitting down and negotiating a new international agreement on disciplines on export credits,” the official said on the sidelines of the annual U.S.-China economic and diplomatic meetings in Beijing.

