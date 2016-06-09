FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-U.S. woman convicted of conspiracy to export jet engines to China
June 9, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

RPT-U.S. woman convicted of conspiracy to export jet engines to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to widen distribution; no change to text)

June 9 (Reuters) - A California woman was convicted on Thursday by a federal jury in Florida of conspiring to illegally export fighter jet engines and a military drone to China, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Wenxia Man, 45, of San Diego, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for violating the Arms Export Control Act by conspiring to export engines used in F-35, F-22 and F-16 U.S. fighter jets, and a drone capable of firing Hellfire missiles, the department said in a statement. Sentencing is set for Aug. 19.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

