U.S. trade chief says needs more from China on investment treaty
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 22, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. trade chief says needs more from China on investment treaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Tuesday China needs to narrow its list of proposed exceptions to a proposed bilateral investment treaty, a key part of the U.S.-China economic relationship.

"China's revised negative list is better than its initial one and certainly represents serious efforts by senior Chinese leaders, but still we are a substantial distance from the kind of high standard agreement necessary to achieve our mutual objectives," he said at an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
