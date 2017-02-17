BONN, Germany Feb 17 U.S. Secretary of State
Rex Tillerson on Friday urged China to do all it could to
moderate North Korea's destabilising behaviour after Sunday's
ballistic missile test by Pyongyang, Tillerson's spokesman Mark
Toner said.
Tillerson made the comments during his first meeting with
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a G20
foreign ministers meeting in Bonn, Germany.
"Secretary Tillerson also highlighted the increasing threat
posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and urged
China to use all available tools to moderate North Korea’s
destabilising behaviour," Toner said in a statement.
The two also discussed the need to create a level playing
field for trade and investment, he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by John Irish)