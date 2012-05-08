U.S. sees China pushed to let market forces work

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - China will be compelled to let market forces play a larger role in managing its economy as it faces complicated challenges ranging from an aging population to rising wages and prices, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said on T ues day.

Lael Brainard, the Treasury’s under secretary for international affairs, told a group of business people, diplomats and academics that China faces “an extraordinarily steep demographic cliff” that will reduce the advantage of a young labor force willing to work cheaply.

“Wages and costs are rising rapidly. There is a self-reinforcing momentum to have market forces determine how capital is allocated, how exchange rates adjust,” Brainard said during a discussion about last week’s Strategic and Economic Dialogue talks in Beijing.

Washington has pushed Beijing to allow the yuan currency to trade more freely and to honor foreign technology patents.

“The model of undercutting in export markets on the basis of price is no longer going to serve China,” she said, noting the country has big over-investments in some resource industries and faces lower-cost competition from other Asian countries.

“China’s leaders and people recognize that they have an environment that is quite deficient when it comes to protecting innovation or encouraging innovation... and (know) that they’re going to need to move in the direction of higher value, more domestic consumption, less reliance on a tapped-out European consumer,” Brainard added.

She said the Obama administration has made progress in raising U.S. exports to China and noted that the exchange rate for its yuan currency has appreciated by 13 percent in real terms over the past two years.

The exchange rate is a sore point for the U.S. business community, which sees it as deliberately undervalued by Chinese authorities to seek an unfair trade advantage.

Brainard said “the process of adjustment is incomplete” and the yuan needs to appreciate more “in order to correct the full amount of the misalignment,” though she sidestepped questions about how much more it needs to rise.

“That process, we hope, will be taken increasingly in response to market forces,” she said. “That’s why recent moves to alter the nature of the exchange rate regime, to widen the bands, to diminish the amount of intervention, are welcome.”

The talks in Beijing last Thursday and Friday were largely overshadowed by the drama surrounding negotiations over the fate of blind rights activist Chen Guangcheng, who is to travel to the United States as part of a deal between U.S. and Chinese authorities.

But Brainard pointed to advances made at the talks, including China’s agreement to raise the ownership cap to 49 percent from 33 percent for foreigners establishing joint venture brokerages there to trade commodity and financial futures.

She also said Chinese firms are increasingly interested in making investments outside their home market, including in the United States, and suggested that creates leverage for further opening China’s markets to U.S. firms.

“Our business community has a lot of concerns about the impediments in China’s market and as Chinese firms are looking to the U.S. market we have more traction to get progress on two-way investment,” Brainard said.