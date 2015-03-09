FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Washington still not satisfied with China's currency policies
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Washington still not satisfied with China's currency policies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments on financial regulation)

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Washington on Monday called on China to more swiftly adopt policy changes that would allow market forces to determine the value of its currency.

“Progress has been made in recent years but such efforts must be broadened and become more entrenched,” Nathan Sheets, the Treasury’s Undersecretary for International Affairs and America’s top financial diplomat, said in a speech.

The comments come after Sheets acknowledged last month that China had apparently stopped intervening in exchange markets to weaken its yuan currency since July.

Asked after the speech if China’s yuan was still undervalued, Sheets said Beijing was making progress in moving toward a market-determined rate but that Beijing should be more transparent about its activity in the exchange market.

In his speech, given at an economics conference, Sheets also warned that fading memories of the 2007-09 financial crisis posed a risk to international efforts to strengthen banking regulations.

He said Washington’s was very keen for the Group of 20 to finalize new liquidity standards for large banks at a leaders summit in November. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.