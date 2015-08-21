U.S. Treasury's Lew says monitoring China's new currency policy

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told a top Chinese official in a phone call on Friday that the United States would be closely monitoring China’s recent change in the way it allows the yuan to be traded, a U.S. official said.

In a call with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, “Lew raised the recent shift in China’s exchange rate regime, stating that Treasury will closely monitor how it is implemented,” the U.S. official said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)