US's Geithner, China vice PM discuss world economy

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and China’s vice premier Wang Qishan spoke on Monday about the upcoming dialogue between the two world powers as well as developments in the global economy, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

Geithner and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Beijing next week as part of an ongoing dialogue designed to strengthen ties between the world’s two largest economies. The meetings are expected to cover a range of economic and diplomatic issues.