China's behavior has been unsettling to neighbors -U.S. officials
November 27, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

China's behavior has been unsettling to neighbors -U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Recent actions by China concerning air space over the East China Sea have worried its neighbors and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will raise this issue during a visit to Beijing next week, senior officials of the U.S. administration said on Wednesday.

Biden is due to visit China, Japan and South Korea during a week-long trip. He will seek to de-escalate tensions heightened after China demanded that airplanes flying near contested islands identify themselves to Chinese authorities.

Biden will tell Chinese policy makers that “there’s an emerging pattern of behavior that is unsettling to China’s own neighbors, and raising questions about how China operates in international space and how China deals with areas of disagreement with its neighbors,” an official told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by David Brunnstrom)

