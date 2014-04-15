FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. warns Beijing over currency weakness
April 15, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. warns Beijing over currency weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Tuesday told Beijing it was watching the value of China’s currency closely, expressing concern over its recent drop and saying it remains “significantly undervalued.”

In a semiannual report to Congress, the U.S. Treasury stopped short of declaring China a currency manipulator, but singled it out among large U.S. trading partners for its currency practices.

“Recent developments in the ... exchange rate would raise particularly serious concerns if they presage renewed resistance to currency appreciation and a retreat from China’s announced policy of reducing intervention and allowing the exchange rate to reflect market forces,” the Treasury said. (Reporting by Patrick Temple-West)

