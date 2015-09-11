FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury urges China to open economy further ahead of state visit
September 11, 2015 / 5:57 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury urges China to open economy further ahead of state visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Friday urged China to show it is committed to opening its economy to more foreign investment.

Lew spoke by phone on Friday with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, part of preparations for a Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to America scheduled later this month, a Treasury official said.

Lew “emphasized the importance of China demonstrating its commitment to reform by opening its economy further to foreign investment and by addressing trade barriers in areas such as technology and agriculture,” the official said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Susan Heavey)

