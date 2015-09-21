FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 21, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.: China cyber espionage is more than an irritant, must stop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice issued a stern warning to China on Monday ahead of President Xi Jinping’s visit that state-sponsored cyber espionage must stop, calling it more than an irritant and a critical factor in the future of U.S.-China relations.

During remarks at The George Washington University, Rice also said the United States would insist on maintaining freedom of navigation and commerce through busy sea lanes in disputed areas of the South China Sea.

Rice said President Obama would be direct with Xi on those issues and disagreements over human rights at their meetings later this week. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton)

