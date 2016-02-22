FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama: China knows it cannot sustain export-driven growth model
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Obama: China knows it cannot sustain export-driven growth model

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday said China recognized it could not sustain an export-driven growth model but that it would take time to change.

Speaking to state governors at the White House, Obama said it was tempting for China to solve its short-term problems by dumping state-subsidized goods into the U.S. market. His administration had made clear to China that would not work, Obama said.

The president said the United States had made clear to China it needed to have an orderly market-based currency system that did not advantage Chinese companies over their U.S. counterparts. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.