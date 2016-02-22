Obama: China knows it cannot sustain export-driven growth model

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday said China recognized it could not sustain an export-driven growth model but that it would take time to change.

Speaking to state governors at the White House, Obama said it was tempting for China to solve its short-term problems by dumping state-subsidized goods into the U.S. market. His administration had made clear to China that would not work, Obama said.

The president said the United States had made clear to China it needed to have an orderly market-based currency system that did not advantage Chinese companies over their U.S. counterparts. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)