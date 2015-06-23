FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Chinese officials discuss inclusion of yuan in IMF basket
June 23, 2015 / 11:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., Chinese officials discuss inclusion of yuan in IMF basket

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese officials on Tuesday discussed Beijing’s bid to have the yuan included in the International Monetary Fund’s basket of currencies, a senior Treasury official said.

The IMF is currently reviewing whether the yuan is both widely used internationally and freely usable, criteria for its inclusion in the Special Drawing Rights basket.

“It was discussed and I think China and the U.S. both recognize the importance of the IMF’s technical evaluation,” the official said following a day of bilateral meetings in Washington. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Eric Beech)

