China says door open to U.S., Japan joining infrastructure bank
June 23, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

China says door open to U.S., Japan joining infrastructure bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - China has left the door open for the United States and Japan to join a Beijing-led infrastructure bank but the offer has so far been rebuffed, Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Tuesday.

“We have also opened our door for the two countries to joining this bank,” Lou told journalists following meetings with U.S. officials at annual talks on security and economic policy.

“At present the two countries have not expressed their willingness or intention to join the AIIB,” he said, referring to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which he said had not been discussed at the annual meeting. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bernard Orr)

