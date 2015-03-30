U.S. Treasury Sec: Critical for China to move towards market-driven FX rate

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - It is critical for China to move towards a more market-determined exchange rate, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in Beijing on Monday.

The U.S. supports China’s efforts to transform its economy to relying more on domestic demand, he said during a meeting with China’s vice premier Wang Yang, while the United States looks forward to China deepening its financial reforms.

“It is critical that China continues to move towards a market-determined exchange rate and a more transparent exchange rate policy,” he said.

“We look forward to working with China as it deepens its financial reforms,” he added. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nicholas Heath and Richard Borsuk)