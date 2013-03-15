FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to press China on cyber-attacks, seek deeper ties -official
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. to press China on cyber-attacks, seek deeper ties -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will press China to take “serious steps” to investigate and stop cyber-attacks on U.S. companies and other entities and urge the administration of new Chinese President Xi Jinping to accelerate economic reforms, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

Lew’s visit to Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday “comes at an important moment,” the official said, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity. “China is undergoing their once-in-a-decade leadership transition and, of course, their reform process is at a crossroads.”

“It’s important to deepen our relationship with China’s new leadership team at this time,” the official said

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.