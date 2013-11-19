FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s Lew says China serious about economic reforms
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

U.S.'s Lew says China serious about economic reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday he got a sense from meeting with Chinese officials that the world’s second-largest economy was serious about economic reforms.

Lew, who just returned from a five-country trip to Asia, said Chinese officials also asked about the U.S. process for raising the debt ceiling last month, but did not seem overly concerned. China is one of the largest holders of U.S. debt.

“I think that they understand that we went through a noisy political process, but in the end we did what we told them we would do, which is stand by the full faith and credit of the United States,” Lew said at a Wall Street Journal conference.

