April 25, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

U.S. freedom of navigation ops targeted China, 12 other countries last year -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. military carried out freedom of navigation operations against 13 countries last year, including several against China for what it views as excessive claims to maritime and airspace jurisdiction, the Pentagon said in an annual report on Monday.

The Defense Department carried out multiple freedom of navigation operations against China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Libya, Malaysia, the Maldives, Oman, the Philippines and Vietnam, the two-page report said.

In operations targeting Chinese claims, the Pentagon challenged Chinese jurisdiction in the airspace above its maritime Exclusive Economic Zone as well as restrictions it has attempted to impose on aircraft flying through an Air Defense Identification Zone off the Chinese coast.

Beijing has been extremely sensitive about U.S. ship voyages and aircraft flights challenging maritime claims in the South China Sea, where Beijing has been conducting island reclamation activity.

Reporting by David Alexander

