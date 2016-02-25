FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China cites concern about U.S. missile defense system in S.Korea
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 25, 2016 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

China cites concern about U.S. missile defense system in S.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday underscored his country’s concerns about the long range of a powerful U.S. radar that could be deployed in South Korea along with an advanced missile defense system.

Wang, speaking at the Center for International and Strategic Studies think tank, said China remained committed to working with the United States and other countries to de-nuclearize the Korean peninsula.

But he said China was concerned that the X-band radar that would be part of the the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system built by Lockheed Martin Corp had a range that extended far into China.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.