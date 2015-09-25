FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says encouraged a resolution between claimants in South China Sea
September 25, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says encouraged a resolution between claimants in South China Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he had “candid” discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on disputes in the Asia Pacific, specifically focusing on growing tensions in the South China Sea.

“We did have candid discussions on the East and South China Seas and I reiterated the right of all countries to freedom of navigation and over-flight and to unimpeded commerce,” he said.

“I conveyed to President Xi our significant concerns over land reclamation, construction and the militarization of disputed areas, which makes it harder for countries in the region to resolve disagreements peacefully. And I encouraged a resolution between claimants in this area,” Obama also said at a news conference with Xi.

Reporting by Julia Edwards, Jeff Mason and Roberta Ramton; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu

