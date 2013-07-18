FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. 'dismayed' by Chinese duties on U.S. polysilicon
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 18, 2013 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. 'dismayed' by Chinese duties on U.S. polysilicon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said it was very disappointed with a Chinese government decision to slap duties on imports of U.S. solar-grade polysilicon when the countries are in midst of talks aimed at solving broader solar trade concerns.

“As we have noted, we are in discussions with China related to global issues in solar technology, including panels and polysilicon, and are dismayed that China would take this step in the midst of those conversations,” a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said.

“We have just received the notice (of China’s intent to impose the duties) and will analyze it carefully for compliance with WTO rules,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.