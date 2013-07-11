China urges U.S. to weigh global impact when exiting QE

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - China supports U.S. plans to end its loose monetary policy as conditions permit, but urges Washington to weigh the impact on the global economy of its exit from so-called quantitative easing, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Thursday.

Lou told reporters on the sidelines of annual U.S.-China economic talks that “sooner or later,” Washington will exit QE, and China does not take a position on the timing.

“The monetary policy of he United States does not exert impact only on itself, but has a spillover effect on the global economy,” he said, adding that developing countries could suffer volatility when the U.S. Federal Reserve stops boosting liquidity through bond purchases.