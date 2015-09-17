FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges China to speed up, clarify economic policy reforms
U.S.
Mexico
Brexit
September 17, 2015

U.S. urges China to speed up, clarify economic policy reforms

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A top U.S. official on Thursday urged China to more clearly explain economic policies, repeating America’s frequent criticisms of Beijing ahead of a state visit to Washington by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We are pushing the Chinese to accelerate the implementation of its reform agenda, while underlining that to bolster their effectiveness these reforms must also be implemented in a transparent manner,” Nathan Sheets, the Treasury’s top official for international affairs, said in prepared remarks for a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

