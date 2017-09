WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has decided to take an additional 45 days to review a Chinese company’s plan to purchase Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer, the Virginia-based company said on Wednesday in a statement.

“Smithfield and Shuanghui International remain committed to working cooperatively with CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) throughout the process,” Smithfield said.