US trade panel OKs five-year duties on China solar products

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday gave final approval to duties on billions of dollars of solar energy products from China for the next five years, providing struggling U.S. producers with a partial buffer against lower-priced imports.

The U.S. International Trade Commissioner voted 6-0 in favor of the duties in a case filed last year by SolarWorld Industries America and which Beijing has called a protectionist move that threatens the future of the solar energy sector by driving up costs for consumers.