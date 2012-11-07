FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US trade panel OKs five-year duties on China solar products
November 7, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

US trade panel OKs five-year duties on China solar products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday gave final approval to duties on billions of dollars of solar energy products from China for the next five years, providing struggling U.S. producers with a partial buffer against lower-priced imports.

The U.S. International Trade Commissioner voted 6-0 in favor of the duties in a case filed last year by SolarWorld Industries America and which Beijing has called a protectionist move that threatens the future of the solar energy sector by driving up costs for consumers.

