U.S. mulling solar trade agreement with EU, China -USTR nominee

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The United States has had some initial discussions that could lead to a global agreement to resolve solar energy disputes that the United States and the European Union have with China, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

White House international economic affairs adviser Mike Froman, at hearing on his nomination to be U.S. trade representative, told the Senate Finance Committee he supported a global agreement to resolve the trade spats. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)