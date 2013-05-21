FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No "active" U.S.-EU-China solar talks under way - USTR
May 21, 2013

No "active" U.S.-EU-China solar talks under way - USTR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The United States is not yet actively negotiating a solar trade deal with European Union and China, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Tuesday.

“Our goal is to support a healthy global solar industry in conditions that foster the adoption of renewable energy and continued innovation and a level playing field for all,” USTR spokeswoman Carol Guthrie said in an emailed statement.

“Toward those ends, we will continue to work with industry and our trading partners to explore ways to resolve concerns. Active negotiations have not yet begun,” she said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

