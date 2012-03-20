FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US sets low duties on solar panels from China
March 20, 2012

US sets low duties on solar panels from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday set preliminary duties of less than 5 percent on solar panels from China it said were unfairly subsidized, two sources familiar with the decision said.

The U.S. Commerce Department determined Chinese solar cell and panel manufacturers received government subsidies worth 2.90 percent to 4.73 percent of the value of their product, the sources said.

Importers will have to post bonds or cash deposits based on the preliminary countervailing duty rates while the department continues its investigation. The Commerce Department will issue a preliminary decision on antidumping duty rates in May.

