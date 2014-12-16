FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. confirms duties on solar goods from China, Taiwan
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. confirms duties on solar goods from China, Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The United States confirmed steep import duties on solar products from China and Taiwan on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Department of Commerce.

Anti-dumping duties for Chinese goods were set as high was 165.04 percent as the U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG seeks to close a loophole which allowed Chinese producers to sidestep duties imposed in 2012.

Taiwanese producers face anti-dumping duties as high as 27.55 percent, according to the final Commerce decision. Producers in China also face separate anti-subsidy duties.

The duties, which will affect companies including China’s Trina Solar Ltd and Suntech Power and Taiwan’s Motech Industries Inc, must still be confirmed by the U.S. International Trade Commission.

The ITC will make its final decision by Jan. 29. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.